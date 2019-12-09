Housing association applies to build 'genuinely affordable' homes to rent or buy in Milton Keynes

Local affordable housing provider, Grand Union Housing Group, is hoping to build 377 new homes on the outskirts of Newport Pagnell in a bid to help tackle the local housing crisis.

The site is to the north of Milton Keynes on Little Linford Lane and runs parallel to the M1.

The site

The plans include shared ownership properties and "genuinely affordable" housing for familes, couples or single people to rent or buy..

Grand Union say there will be related infrastructure for the site and neighbouring area.

They say house prices in Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell are already above the national average, and new homes are desperately needed to help meet demand.

The average cost of a new home is 9.4 times the average earnings of local people, meaning the wage needed to afford a new home in the area stands at nearly £71,000.

Grand Union is a housing association

Dave Lakin, director of development and commercial at Grand Union, said: “We are in the middle of a housing crisis both locally and nationally, which is why it’s one of the most pressing domestic political issues in the general election.As a housing association, our role is to give people a home they can call their own, where they can put down roots and thrive.

“Genuinely affordable social housing has a critical part to play in helping people escape poverty. We’re committed to providing more social rented homes as well as shared ownership and homes for sale. Our aim is to create a sustainable and balanced community, where residents and the community can thrive.

He added: "We know how hard it is for young people to secure a home. That’s one reason why we’re so committed to our work helping to solve the housing crisis. But it’s also essential for delivery of new homes to keep pace with, and support, the economic growth that’s planned and has happened in this area.”

A hybrid planning application has been submitted to Milton Keynes Council and includes proposals to improve an existing rush hour hotspot in Newport Pagnell.