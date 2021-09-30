Housing Minister visits YMCA in Milton Keynes to see 'inspiring' work

Housing Housing Minister Christopher Pincher joined local MP Ben Everitt on a visit to the YMCA building in CMK.

The pair saw first-hand the work the charity is doing to support young people across the city.

Last year the YMCA opened their brand new modern campus in Central Milton Keynes to help transform the lives of young people, and they currently have more than 200 residents.

The Housing Minister enjoyed his visit

The charity focuses on helping young people into employment and eventually into their own accommodation, with incentives for getting a job including being able to stay in one of 100 self-contained flats on the campus.

Ben and the Minister met with several of the YMCA's residents, including a group on apprenticeships with the Green Roof Project and a resident working at the campus' HomeGround cafe who has now found himself a new long-term job.

Ben said: "I was delighted the Minister was able to visit the YMCA Milton Keynes today and see the incredible work they team are doing to help young people into apprenticeships, into employment and eventually into their own long-term accommodation.

"It was inspiring to hear the stories of different young people who were benefiting from staying at the campus and being given so many different opportunities."

The visit was a success