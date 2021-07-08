How did YOU celebrate England's win last night?
Cheers rang out all over Milton Keynes as England got through to the final
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:40 am
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:42 am
Pubs and sports bars were packed last night to watch England reach the Euro finals.
Tens of thousands more people watched the game at home and celebrated in their own style.
Meanwhile local pubs and bars are busy today taking bookings from people wanting to watch Sunday's final. Many have already announced they are full to capacity.