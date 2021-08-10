How do you fancy becoming a journalist in Milton Keynes?

The MK Citizen is looking for trainee reporter to join our team in our 40th birthday year.

The right person would have a passion for great content, quality journalism and the ability to spot a trending story.

To help us further build on our reputation for delivering news from across MK, as we've been doing for the past four decades, they must be capable of producing fast and accurate copy.

Do you have the skills to join us?

A grasp of SEO is essential, along with a natural understanding of what makes great content both online and in print.

They would have to be comfortable in a fast-paced media environment but have the right organisational skills to plan ahead.

A good grasp of social media and how it can be best used to communicate with our readers is a great asset.

It's important that the applicant can be team player able to work closely with colleagues but possess good interview skills to talk to members of the public.

They should possess and NTCJ qualification or equivalent experience and have a good knowledge of media law and the Editors’ Code of Practice.

We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment as an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability or age. Consideration will be given to flexible working options for all roles.

Position: Trainee Reporter

Location: Milton Keynes

Salary: From £18,546