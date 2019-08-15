How keeping bedroom door closed saved the life of Milton Keynes man

A man escaped death or injury during a flat fire in Newport Pagnell because he remembered to shut his bedroom door before going to sleep, say firefighters.

They are now using the case as a “vital safety message” to demonstrate how important it is to keep internal doors shut, particularly during the night.

Closed door

The occupant of the flat was rescued by firefighters earlier this month and suffered from smoke inhalation.

But had he left his bedroom door open, it could have been a different story.

Bucks Fire has this week published photographs showing how the living room of the flat was ravaged by the blaze. But the bedroom, despite being just two metres away, was virtually unaffected - because the door was firmly closed.

Watch Commander Alec Watts from Newport Pagnell Fire Station, said: “If you keep your internal doors closed, it slows down the spread of fire and smoke in the event of a fire.”

Spot the difference

He added: “This can give you vital extra time to escape, as well as limiting the amount of damage caused.”

Firefighters are now encouraging people to carry out a quick safety check every night before going to bed to ensure all internal doors are closed.

People should not run washing machines, dishwashers and tumble dryers, or leave anything on charge, at night or when they go out, they warn.

They should also turn heaters off, put up fireguards if necessary, put out candles and cigarette properly, and make sure door and window keys are kept in a place where everybody can find them.

Gutted

Electrical appliances should be switched off and unplugged unless they are designed to be left on, like fridges and freezers.

Crews from Newport Pagnell, Broughton and Great Holm were called to the fire in the lounge of a two-storey flat above two shops in High Street, Newport Pagnell, at 1.43am on 6 August.

They used a main jet, two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus, a fan and a thermal imaging camera