How quickly can you recognise these interestingly-shaped buildings in Milton Keynes?
A photograph taken from the top of the city’s newest hotel has put different perspective on familiar sights in Milton Keynes.
By Sally Murrer
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 5:30 pm
Professional photographer Gill Prince took the shot from the recently-opened 14th floor sky bar called Fourteen at Hotel La Tour.
It gives a different view of the shapes formed by MKTheatre, Xscape and MK_Gallery.
"I loved the new perspective from the sky bar,” said Gill.
Standing 50m from the ground, Fourteen is the highest bar and restaurant in Buckinghamshire.