How quickly can you recognise these interestingly-shaped buildings in Milton Keynes?

A photograph taken from the top of the city’s newest hotel has put different perspective on familiar sights in Milton Keynes.

By Sally Murrer
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 5:30 pm

Professional photographer Gill Prince took the shot from the recently-opened 14th floor sky bar called Fourteen at Hotel La Tour.

It gives a different view of the shapes formed by MKTheatre, Xscape and MK_Gallery.

"I loved the new perspective from the sky bar,” said Gill.

The shot was taken from the top of Hotel la Tour

Standing 50m from the ground, Fourteen is the highest bar and restaurant in Buckinghamshire.

