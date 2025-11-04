How to keep your cat safe this Bonfire Night - according to the RSPCA

We’ve found these top tips on how to keep your cat safe over the fireworks season, according to the RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch.

Bonfire Night can be a terrifying time for our feline friends, with loud bangs, bright flashes and strange smells causing extreme stress for many and even panic. RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch has given this advice on their Facebook page to help cat owners keep pets calm and safe over the fireworks season.

Keep cats indoors - Make sure your cat is safely inside before dark. Close all windows, doors, and cat flaps to stop them from running off in a fright.

Create a cosy hideaway - Make a quiet, comfy space where your cat can retreat. Think blankets, their favourite toy, and maybe a piece of your clothing for comfort.

Drown out the noise - Keep the TV or radio on to help mask the sound of fireworks. Calming music can be a great way to disguise the noise.

Close curtains and blinds - This helps muffle sounds and blocks out those scary flashes of light.

Check hiding spots - Don’t panic if your cat goes missing inside the house, they may have tucked themselves away in their favourite hiding spot. Let them come out when they’re ready.

Microchip & ID tags - Make sure your cat’s microchip and ID details are up to date, just in case they do escape.

Fireworks season can be a tough time for pets, but a little preparation goes a long way. Keep them safe, warm, and loved this Bonfire Night.