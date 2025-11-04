How to keep your cat safe this Bonfire Night - according to the RSPCA

By Shannon Weir
Published 4th Nov 2025, 10:11 GMT
How to keep your pets safe this firework season
We’ve found these top tips on how to keep your cat safe over the fireworks season, according to the RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch.

Bonfire Night can be a terrifying time for our feline friends, with loud bangs, bright flashes and strange smells causing extreme stress for many and even panic. RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch has given this advice on their Facebook page to help cat owners keep pets calm and safe over the fireworks season.

  • Keep cats indoors - Make sure your cat is safely inside before dark. Close all windows, doors, and cat flaps to stop them from running off in a fright.
  • Create a cosy hideaway - Make a quiet, comfy space where your cat can retreat. Think blankets, their favourite toy, and maybe a piece of your clothing for comfort.
  • Drown out the noise - Keep the TV or radio on to help mask the sound of fireworks. Calming music can be a great way to disguise the noise.
  • Close curtains and blinds - This helps muffle sounds and blocks out those scary flashes of light.
  • Check hiding spots - Don’t panic if your cat goes missing inside the house, they may have tucked themselves away in their favourite hiding spot. Let them come out when they’re ready.
  • Microchip & ID tags - Make sure your cat’s microchip and ID details are up to date, just in case they do escape.

Fireworks season can be a tough time for pets, but a little preparation goes a long way. Keep them safe, warm, and loved this Bonfire Night.

