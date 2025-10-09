How would you living in this Milton Keynes stately home - for £675,000? Flick through our gallery to see inside

By Sally Murrer
Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:57 BST
House hunters are being given the chance to live a stately home lifestyle for just £645,000.

The money buys a two bedroom apartment within historic Gayhurst House, a magnificent, Grade I-listed, Elizabethan country manor in the village of Gayhurst near Newport Pagnell.

Set within beautiful parkland of around five acres, the house was built on the site of a Roman villa and given by Elizabeth 1st to Sir Francis Drake as a reward for his Armada triumph.

It was later home of the Digby family of Gunpowder Plot infamy and has variously been a satellite of the Bletchley Park codebreakers and a school, before being converted into apartments.

The property has its own tennis courts and a double garage with communal parking for numerous cars.

The apartment for sale, which is accessed by an impressive communal hallway, consists of two bedrooms and a study that has been used as another single bedroom in the past.

It is being sold by Artistry Estate Agents, who say: “Coming home through the parkland and the Great Hall of the house itself, it’s impossible to imagine a more special and inspiring place to live.”

Take a look through a gallery to photos to see the inside.

The stately home was built on the site of a Roman villa

1. Own a chunk of this stately home in Milton Keynes

The stately home was built on the site of a Roman villa Photo: Artistry

There is a spacious living room

2. Own a chunk of this stately home in Milton Keynes

There is a spacious living room Photo: Artistry

The period-style bathroom

3. Own a chunk of this stately home in Milton Keynes

The period-style bathroom Photo: Artistry

There's cosy bench seating in the kitchen area

4. Own a chunk of this stately home in Milton Keynes

There's cosy bench seating in the kitchen area Photo: Artistry

