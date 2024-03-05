Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The HSBC bank in Central Milton Keynes shut it doors today (Tuesday) for a 20 day closure.

The Midsummer Place branch is undergoing a “refresh”, say the bank bosses.

It is expected to re-open on 25th March at 9.30am.

HSBC closed 114 branches last year

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local HSBC director Alex Smith , said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Milton Keynes branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.

"Customers can find the best number on the back of their debit or credit card. We will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events at Milton Keynes Midsummer Place Shopping Centre we will be situated opposite the multi-story car park escalators, Monday to Friday from the 6th March to the 22nd March 9:30am to 4:30pm.”

In the meantime, the closest HSBC branch is Bedford.

The bank closed 114 branches nationally last year, blaming customers’ move from from physical to digital banking. Luckily CMK was spared.