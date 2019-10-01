HSBC launches £250m fund to support Milton Keynes businesses

Banking giant HSBC has launched a £250million lending fund to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

The Northants Fund, which is part of wider £14billion fund for SMEs across the UK, aims to help businesses realise its ambitions for growth and navigate Brexit.

News

Since launching the SME Fund in 2014, HSBC has committed more than £60 billion to UK SMEs as part of its commitment to help British businesses innovate, evolve and grow.

Martin Hanson, regional director for business banking in the midlands, said: “The launch of this year’s fund shows our commitment to support the growth aspirations of SMEs across Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes.

“This fund is all about helping businesses to take new opportunities to grow and we want to reassure them that we’re here to help them achieve their goals.”

The HSBC UK 2019 Fund includes increased ring-fenced pots for international businesses and for the agriculture sector.

The allocation for international business has been doubled to £2 billion to help companies grow overseas, while the agriculture pot has increased to £1 billion from £300 million last year.

Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC UK, added: “Our SME Fund will help companies seize new opportunities for growth at home and overseas.

“We’ve always supported ambitious businesses, and we see it as our responsibility to be there for our customers whether conditions are benign or challenging.

“This year’s Fund is therefore part of a broader range of initiatives that we have in place to support British business as they navigate Brexit in a fast-changing world.”

To help customers prepare for Brexit, HSBC UK has launched a dedicated helpline for customers with Brexit-related financial concerns and setup an online resource hub which provides support and advice on the steps businesses should take to plan for the future.

The bank has had more than 15,000 conversations with customers about Brexit so far this year and has held more than 60 sessions across the country to talk to SMEs about the current economic landscape and how to plan for growth.