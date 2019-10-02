Huge £750,000 woodland park and play area opens in Milton Keynes

A new woodland walk park with the impressive name of 'Lady Margery's Gorse' has been opened in Milton Keynes.

The 2.3 hectares of green space, which incorporates historical woodlands and a new piazza, is part of a £750,000 joint venture between Bovis Homes and Milton Keynes Council in Crownhill.

Whitehouse Park grand opening in Crownhill MK

It sits alongside the soon-to-be-opened Whitehouse Health Centre, a new ‘high street’ and a play area, which make up the new central area.

James Shuttleworth, regional technical director at Bovis Homes, said: “We were delighted to be at the opening of this wonderful new park, which we know will be enjoyed by families, children and homeowners alike.

“It’s an impressive space, with a substantial amount of work going in to clear the area and make this wonderful facility a major part of the centre of the Whitehouse location – and we are proud of the results.”

The park was built by the developers using the Milton Keynes Tariff – funding made up of developer contributions specifically to provide infrastructure for the city.

The design was a partnership between MK Council, Gallagher Estates and the Parks Trust and the park will be adopted by the Trust, which will manage and maintain it.

Previously covered with low level trees and gorse, the land was cleared to make way for woodland walks, a children’s play area and a formal piazza.

Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Sam Crooks, performed the opening ceremony.

He said: “I am delighted that this historic wood and hedgerows have become part of this new estate, combining the past with the future.

“Providing green open spaces for people to enjoy now and in the future is fundamental to the design of Milton Keynes and the benefits to our wellbeing are numerous.”