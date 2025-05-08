Huge American-based company launches scheme to bring hundreds more flats to Central Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm has this week unveiled its scheme to bring 376 more apartments to CMK.

CBRE Group, headquartered in Dallas, is launching the £135m project, known as 500 Avebury Boulevard, on behalf of Zephyr X property developers.

They will demolish the existing three storey office building known as Westminster House and replace it with an eight storey block of flats.

The project is one of many build-to-rent schemes given approval in the city centre over recent years.

Artists' impression of how the new Avebury Boulevard block of flats will look in Central Milton Keynes

CBRE says the new development will deliver a “best-in-class” scheme, designed to meet the needs of modern urban living as well as meeting the highest ESG and Building Safety standards.

Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with completion expected in 2028.

Ryan Letley, Associate Director at CBRE, said: “Milton Keynes has emerged as a prime destination for Build to Rent, driven by strong population growth, employment opportunities, and its strategic position as a tech hub within the golden triangle of London, Oxford, and Cambridge. “

He added: “The recent announcement of the Universal Theme Park—the first of its kind in Europe—further underscores the city’s impressive investment potential.”

“500 Avebury Boulevard is an exciting addition to the market, offering high quality rental homes in a city that continues to thrive as a hub for both living and working.”

CBRE serves clients in more than 100 countries with its services, which include facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services.