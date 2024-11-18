Huge chunk of Central Milton Keynes shopping centre is sold off to London company for undisclosed sum
Royal London Asset Management Property has bought the share for an undisclosed sum.
The seller was AustralianSuper, which is Australia's largest pension and superannuation fund provider. They hadacquired the 50% stake in 2014 from the BT Pension Scheme (BTPS), which still owns the remainder of the centre and uses Federated Hermes to manage it.
It is not yet known whether the new deal will change anything at centre:mk and the Citizen is awaiting a statement about any future plans due to the Royal Asset deal.
The company is part of the UK's largest mutually owned pension and investment scheme and helps a wide range of clients across the globe achieve their investment goals. It boasts a commitment to “managing our clients' assets in the right way”.
Its Senior Asset Manager Paul Nicholson described the purchase as a significant move that the company’s confidence in the retail market’s recovery and the future success of “well located, best-in-class shopping centres”.
He told the retail press: “As consumer confidence improves, low inflation and high earnings growth are expected to enhance spending power, subsequently boosting retailers’ sales. centre:mk, as a catchment-dominant shopping centre, is poised to benefit from this recovery.
“Underpinned by high footfall and sales, centre:mk offers a strong, stable income stream coupled with a low vacancy rate, significantly below the UK shopping centre average, highlighting its resilience and appeal.
“This acquisition enhances our balanced portfolio by increasing our retail sector exposure. We anticipate strong returns and excellent rental growth, and look forward to working with Federated Hermes to further centre:mk’s success.”
The centre:mk accounts for 80% of the city's retail floor space and, despite the surge in online shopping, still attracts more than 21 million visitors annually.
According to reports, the centre has a vacancy rate of just 4.4%, which is lower than the UK average of 10%. Recently it produced a television advert – ironically filmed in Glasgow rather than Milton Keynes, promoting itself as a top destination for “fashion, beauty and style”.