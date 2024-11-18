Huge chunk of Central Milton Keynes shopping centre is sold off to London company for undisclosed sum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 50% stake in centre:mk shopping centre has today been sold to a London asset management company in a multi-million pound deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal London Asset Management Property has bought the share for an undisclosed sum.

The seller was AustralianSuper, which is Australia's largest pension and superannuation fund provider. They hadacquired the 50% stake in 2014 from the BT Pension Scheme (BTPS), which still owns the remainder of the centre and uses Federated Hermes to manage it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not yet known whether the new deal will change anything at centre:mk and the Citizen is awaiting a statement about any future plans due to the Royal Asset deal.

A London company has bought a 50% stake in centre:mk

The company is part of the UK's largest mutually owned pension and investment scheme and helps a wide range of clients across the globe achieve their investment goals. It boasts a commitment to “managing our clients' assets in the right way”.

Its Senior Asset Manager Paul Nicholson described the purchase as a significant move that the company’s confidence in the retail market’s recovery and the future success of “well located, best-in-class shopping centres”.

He told the retail press: “As consumer confidence improves, low inflation and high earnings growth are expected to enhance spending power, subsequently boosting retailers’ sales. centre:mk, as a catchment-dominant shopping centre, is poised to benefit from this recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Underpinned by high footfall and sales, centre:mk offers a strong, stable income stream coupled with a low vacancy rate, significantly below the UK shopping centre average, highlighting its resilience and appeal.

“This acquisition enhances our balanced portfolio by increasing our retail sector exposure. We anticipate strong returns and excellent rental growth, and look forward to working with Federated Hermes to further centre:mk’s success.”

The centre:mk accounts for 80% of the city's retail floor space and, despite the surge in online shopping, still attracts more than 21 million visitors annually.

According to reports, the centre has a vacancy rate of just 4.4%, which is lower than the UK average of 10%. Recently it produced a television advert – ironically filmed in Glasgow rather than Milton Keynes, promoting itself as a top destination for “fashion, beauty and style”.