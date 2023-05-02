The huge Art in the Park festival is expected to attract thousands of people to Campbell Park this monht.

Organised by the Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC), the event will take place on May 13 and will feature a colourful carnival parade through the city centre.

Free to attend, the festival offers a jam-packed day of creativity and connectivity through a combination of music, visual art, creative workshops, a parade and delicious food that reflects the diverse communities of Milton Keynes.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this years Art in the Park festival

This year's Art in the Park theme of ‘Roots and Foundations’ promises to take the community on a captivating adventure, with mesmerising performances and talented artists from across the globe.

Supported by Arts Council England and Milton Keynes City Council, the free day event is also one of the many official celebrations for the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort hosted in the city.

Amongst the event’s dynamic line-up of performances are Raka, an eight-piece ensemble that plays traditional music from the Balkans, Ayan De First and The Oduduwa Talking Drummers, who present authentic Yoruba, Ibo and Hausa music from Nigeria.

Visitors will also have ample opportunity to indulge their taste buds with an array of authentic cuisines, hailing from Lebanese and Turkish delicacies to exotic dishes from the Caribbean, India and beyond.

The festival is in its 14th year

As part of the celebrations, the Carnival of Colours Parade makes a grand return. The vibrant parade of musicians, dancers and entertainers will start at The Point at 2.15pm, making its way through the streets of Milton Keynes before arriving an hour later at Campbell Park.

This year’s event invites artists and audiences to explore and reflect on the deep connections between culture, history, identity and the natural world, with a particular focus on how art can be used in shining a spotlight on climate change.

Inspired by Islamic arts, MIKAC uses the arts as a vehicle to overcome societal divisions and provide a sense of community in Milton Keynes.

The forming of the charity was prompted by the 9/11 incident in 2002. As well as events, the organisation has a strong educational outreach programme.

Cllr Peter Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, said, "We're delighted to be able to help make this year's Art in the Park bigger and better and part of the community celebrations for King Charles's Coronation.”

Anouar Kassim MBE, Founder-Director, Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC) said: “This free, one-day event is a joyous riot of community, music, art, food, and performance that goes far in representing all of Milton Keynes’ diverse cultural influences. The theme of ‘Roots and Foundations’ references our cultural heritage that is the bedrock upon which we build our future.

But, let us use this opportunity to recognise the vital role that art and culture play in raising awareness and inspiring

action towards the sustainable future we must make happen.”