Huge house with 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 3 reception rooms goes on market for bargain price in Milton Keynes

If has a whopping 2,150 sq ft of floor space
By Sally Murrer
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST

A deceptively large city estate house with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms has gone on the market for a bargain £575,000 in MK.

The property on Shipton Hill in Bradville has been vastly extended and improved by the owners, say Carters Estate Agents, who are advertising it on Rightmove.

It offers around 2150 sq ft, including a large kitchen/family/dining room downstairs.

There are three reception rooms in all, and part of the house has the potential to be used as an annexe.

Carters say the property, which has both front and back gardens, is idea for a growing or perhaps multi generational family.

