Huge indoor market to be held at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre

A large indoor market with a difference is to be held at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre this Spring.

More than 120 stalls selling handmade or vintage products will set up in Middleton Hall, outside John Lewis, over the weekend of Match 4 and March 5.

Every item at the MK Handmade & Vintage Spring Fair is a one-off and no retail items are permitted. Shoppers can choose from a huge selection of thoughtfully curated items to suit every budget.

The indoor will fill Middleton Hall

A spokesman for the organisers described the free event as “a treasure trove of cherry-picked and individually invited exhibitors, showcasing only the most original, high quality and affordable handmade and vintage collectables.”

Among the treasures of offer will be antiques, furnishings, jewellery, toys, homewares. fashions, collectibles, textiles, ephemera, ceramics, memorabilia, vinyl, jukeboxes, original art, accessories and gifts. Many of the exhibitors will offer bespoke items or take commissions for one-off pieces..

The spokesman said: “This substantial indoor pop-up bazaar has a reputation as one of the best markets in the country. Inviting the most original and affordable designer-makers, artists, artisans and specialist vintage and antique dealers.

He added: "You will find an eclectic mix of thousands of special high quality goodies ‘not on the high street’.”

Established in 2010, the seasonal MK Handmade and Vintage weekend has grown to become one of the most prestigious and popular such events in the country.