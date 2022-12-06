News you can trust since 1981
The story of 'Mog at the Zoo' has been painted on this underpass near Newport Pagnell, under the M1 in Milton Keynes

Huge mural of children's story painted on motorway underpass in Milton Keynes

A talented artist has taken to an underpass near Newport Pagnell to paint a children’s story on the wall.

By Toby Lock
4 hours ago

The giant 40-foot stretch, running under the M1 has been adorned with the popular story ‘Mog at the zoo’ originally penned by Helen Nicoll and illustrated by Jan Pieńkowski.

The Meg and Mog series was created in the 1970s about a witch whose spells always go wrong, and her adventures with her cat and owl.

And for now at least, the story is commemorated on the wall, and is dedicated by the artist to Raph, Rocco and Ruben.

1. Mog at the Zoo

The start of the story at the entrance to the underpass

Photo: other

2. Mog at the Zoo

They were intersted in different animals

Photo: other

3. Mog at the Zoo

The keepers looked at Mog, and looked to catch her!

Photo: other

4. Mog at the Zoo

Mog races past the flamingos and zebras

Photo: other

