Huge mural of children's story painted on motorway underpass in Milton Keynes

A talented artist has taken to an underpass near Newport Pagnell to paint a children’s story on the wall.

The giant 40-foot stretch, running under the M1 has been adorned with the popular story ‘Mog at the zoo’ originally penned by Helen Nicoll and illustrated by Jan Pieńkowski.

The Meg and Mog series was created in the 1970s about a witch whose spells always go wrong, and her adventures with her cat and owl.

And for now at least, the story is commemorated on the wall, and is dedicated by the artist to Raph, Rocco and Ruben.

