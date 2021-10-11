Huge new Aldi store opens this month at Central Milton Keynes

Aldi is set to open a large new store in Central Milton Keynes later this month.

The facility is a replacement for the Bradwell Common store, which is less than a mile away.

It has relocated opposite Network Rail at The Place Retail Park, currently home to Curry's PC World.

The new Central Milton Keynes Aldi store will open on October 28

Aldi has combine three units into one large unit there.

The new store will be opened on Thursday October 28 at 8am. Its opening hours will be from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10pm, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

It will have weekly offers and sell Aldi’s award winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, which was recently voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine.

There will be a Food to Go section at the front of the store and 'Specialbuys' will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

To celebrate the store opening, manager Richard and his team will be joined by Team GB bronze medalist, Chris Langridge to cut the ribbon on opening morning.

Richard said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in The Place, Milton Keynes. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Chris Langridge join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Badminton star Chris Langridge said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Milton Keynes to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.