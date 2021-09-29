Huge new play area proves instant success in Milton Keynes

The newly-opened play area at Willen Lake is proving a hit with local children.

Photographer Gill Prince took this aerial shot over the weekend to show how many people turned up to try out the new equipment.

The facility, which opened last Friday, is more than an acre in size and has a fun nautical theme to fit in with the lakeside setting.

Children are loving the new play area. Photo: Gill Prince

Created with immersive play in mind, it is made up of two parts, with a larger, more adventurous older children and smaller, enclosed area for younger children.

The larger area has a wide range of equipment, including a lighthouse tower with tunnel slide, a lookout crow’s nest and a suspension bridge.

The second area is suitable for younger children and those with additional needs. Situated close to the new Watersports Centre and the Benugo Bar & Kitchen, this area is enclosed on three sides making it safe for little ones to explore.

It has been designed to allow for pushchairs and wheelchairs to easily access the play equipment. The flooring in this area is made with a rubber crumb to make it smooth and soft.

There is a lighthouse tower and climbing frame