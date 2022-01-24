Huge new £1m store to open this weekend in Milton Keynes

A new £1m Home Bargains store is to open at 8am on Saturday at Kingston Retail Centre.

The store was built from two empty units - the former Mamas and Papas store and Marks and Spencer - it will be the third and biggest such outlet in Milton Keynes

To celebrate the opening, the store will be donating £2,000 to local charity Emily’s Star, who will be in attendance to receive the cheque.

Home Bargains has invested around £1 million in its new store and created 65 new jobs.

Boasting 17,168 sq ft, it will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets and snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

The new Milton Keynes store will join over 575 Home Bargains outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Katie Wilson, the new Milton Keynes store manager, said: “I started my Home Bargains journey in October 2012 in Litherland, Liverpool. I relocated to Milton Keynes six years ago and have recently been running the Beacon Retail Park store in Bletchley. I’m excited to be bringing my years of experience at Home Bargains to the new Kingston Centre store.

The new Home Bargains store opens on Saturday in MK

“There’s nothing quite like the buzz of opening a new store. A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into the new site, and I can’t wait to open its doors this weekend alongside such a fantastic team. I am exceptionally proud of everyone.