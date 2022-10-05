Huge £80k appeal launched to pay for playground at primary school in Milton Keynes

A city primary school is hoping ‘hard-standing heroes’ will come to the rescue and solve a serious overcrowding problem.

Emerson Valley Primary School has large outdoor grounds but only a very small part of the space has a proper hard surface. The remainder is fine on dry day but becomes a slippery sea of mud when it rains.

"The hard-standing area only has adequate space for 100 of the 480 pupils. This means his means during wet or winter play the children have no space, which is detrimental to their wellbeing without space to run, play and let off steam,” said a spokesman for Friends of Emerson Valley School fundraising group.

Emerson Valley Primary School

"Instead they are packed like sardines, which is frustrating for the children who need time to release some energy,” she added.

Over the past school year, the Friends group has raised more than £20,000 towards the project. Now they have resorted to opening a JustGiving fundraising page to raise the remainder.

"We are already raising per year more than the norm for any school, with our in-school fundraisers and our popular online auctions. But every piece of help provided is vital to get to the target,” said the spokesman.

"Sadly the council are placing funds into the new schools but old schools like Emerson Valley (now 25 years old) are forgotten.”

Advertisement

The school is determined to raise the money as soon as possible so current pupils can benefit with space to run and play all year round.

The spokesman said: "During periods of not being able to use the grassed area, the children are so squashed that they are unable to run around, expel energy or even find a quiet space to themselves (think of the MK Don fans queuing to get into the stadium, standing shoulder to shoulder).

"During the hot summer the children had no shade available outside either, which is also a risk...The children's wellbeing is suffering and we want them to be able to thrive during their play.”