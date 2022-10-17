A large handmade and vintage pop up market is coming to Central Milton Keynes at the end of this month.

The flagship Winter event, billed as one of the best in the country, is an ideal opportunity to start the Christmas shopping and is expected to attract crowds of people.

The market takes place in Middleton Hall at the centre:mk, in front of John Lewis, on October 28, 29 and 30.

The market runs over Halloween weekend

Organisers MK Handmade and Vintage promise the space will be transformed into a “huge treasure trove” with more than130 indoor stalls, all hosting hand-picked exhibitors.

“Every item is a one-off and no retail items are permitted, making it the perfect addition to the wonderful high street shopping at centre:mk. People can choose from a huge selection of thoughtfully curated items to suit every budget,” said a spokesman.

She added: “This substantial indoor pop-up bazaar has a reputation as one of the best markets in the country. With some of the region's most original and affordable designer-makers, artists, artisans and specialist vintage and antique dealers, you'll find an eclectic mix of thousands of special high quality goodies ‘not on the high street’.”

As well as gifts, the stalls will include antiques, authentic vintage items, collectables, jewellery, toys, homewares, fashions, textiles, ephemera ceramics and glass, memorabilia, original art and sweet treats.

