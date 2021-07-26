Huge tour celebrating music of Tina Turner heads to Milton Keynes

A show celebrating the music of Tina Turner has been billed as the ultimate night out in Milton Keynes.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is touring more than 70 theatres and venues across the UK and comes to Milton Keynes Theatre on Tuesday September 21.

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com.

The show is crammed with Tina Turner hits

The show is by the same award-winning producers who were behind the successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night tour.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full live band.

Elesha said: “I am so excited to be back on the road and cannot wait to visit Milton Keynes.

“I love performing as Tina Turner and this is just such a brilliant show that truly celebrates her incredible music and career. It truly is an honour to be the lead in a show that is focused on such a musical icon and to travel all over the UK taking that music to people who want to have a great night out is fantastic.

It's a must for Tina fans

“What’s Love Got To Do With It? is quite simply about having a good night out with your friends and enjoying life so get ready to party!”

The show celebrates Tina Turner’s career spanning more than 50 years and features musical arrangements of her most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

The tour is presented by Cuffe and Taylor in association with Paul Roberts Productions.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “The music of Tina Turner is iconic so we are delighted to be returning once again with our fantastic production celebrating those timeless tunes.