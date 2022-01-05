Huge vegan market coming to Milton Keynes town this Saturday

A vegan market is taking over Bletchley's Queensway on Saturday.

The event has been organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council, working together with the Vegan Market Co.

Running between 10.30am and 4pm, it will offer a wide range of stalls, vegan street food and live music.

A vegan market event

The stallholders will include artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, small-batch soapers, local artists, zero-waste champions and environmental charities

More information is available on the Vegan Market Facebook Event page.

This event is climate positive, which means the Vegan Market Co offsets the associated emissions and plants a tree for every stall holder that takes part.