Huge vegan market coming to Milton Keynes town this Saturday
There will be vegan street food, stalls galore and love music
A vegan market is taking over Bletchley's Queensway on Saturday.
The event has been organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council, working together with the Vegan Market Co.
Running between 10.30am and 4pm, it will offer a wide range of stalls, vegan street food and live music.
The stallholders will include artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, small-batch soapers, local artists, zero-waste champions and environmental charities
More information is available on the Vegan Market Facebook Event page.
This event is climate positive, which means the Vegan Market Co offsets the associated emissions and plants a tree for every stall holder that takes part.
A spokesman for the company said: "We’re very proud to be tackling the climate crisis by offsetting the carbon footprint from all of our events and supporting vital conservation projects around the world."