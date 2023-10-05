Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ever popular Milton Keynes Wedding Show is back this weekend at centre:mk.

The largest free wedding show in the region, it begins tomorrow (Friday) and runs until Sunday.

The show is described as a must visit for anyone planning their big day and includes a huge variety of suppliers from across the county, from wedding dresses to photographers, wedding venues to florists, and cars to cakemakers.

Bridal catwalks will be held each day at the centre:mk wedding show

In addition there will be a bridal catwalk shows on Saturday and Sunday at 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.

The opening times are 9.30am to 6.00pm on Friday and Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

Kim Priest, head of marketing at centre:mk, said of the event: “We are so pleased to have the Milton Keynes Wedding Show back at centre:mk this weekend. The show always has a wonderful atmosphere and provides a wealth of inspiration and useful contacts for anyone planning their big day.”

There will also be a live wedding singer over the weekend.

This event comes after an action packed year of events hosted at the centre including the International Festival, MK Smart City Robotics Competition, Handmade and Vintage Fair, The British Radio Control Car Association’s Grand Prix, and the MK Job Show.

Still to come this year is the annual Santa Parade and Christmas Grotto, which will open on November 17.