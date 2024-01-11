Huge working men's club in Milton Keynes goes up for sale as 10 bedroom house
A working men’s club that was once a thriving hub of the community is up for sale – as a 10 bedroom house ideal for an HMO.
Wolverton Central Working Men’s Club, known as the ‘Top Club’, closed down exactly six years ago due to debts, mounting utility bills and dwindling membership.
It had been serving the community since it was built in1907, organising regular events and serving beer cheaper than pubs in the town.
The huge Western Road premises are this week advertised on Zoopla property website at a freehold price of £599,995.
Estate agents Gold Crown describe it as a “10 bed detached house for sale” and invite people to “discover an exceptional investment opportunity.”
They say the 9630 sq ft premises hold “immense potential for various ventures, including potential HMO (House of Multiple Occupancy) planning”.
And they add: “It is ideal for investors seeking diverse opportunities. The property falls under both Investment and Leisure categories, presenting a versatile canvas for future development.”
The spacious interior provides ample space for “creative transformations and business endeavors...Seize the chance to inquire and explore its potential for your investment or leisure aspirations,” they say.
There are currently 10 bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as the huge bar room, stage and dance floor. There is off street parking and central heating.
The premises were built as the second working men’s club in Wolverton, which was then a bustling railway town. The first, known as the Bottom Club, is in Stratford Road and that is still open and organising regular community events and functions.