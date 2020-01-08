Hugely popular ITV show Lorraine films in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes was chosen as the set for a new year shopping shoot by daytime ITV show Lorraine.

Well-known TV stylist and personality Mark Heyes was on location at the intu shopping centre to take a look at January sales bargains, with many stores offering up to 70% off.

Mark Heyes at intu in MK this week

He also set a shopper challenge for two local ladies to find a bargain outfit, kitting themselves out from top to toe.

The stores that came up trumps were Debenhams, Zara and New Look, with the shoppers finding bargains galore during filming on Monday and the live show on Tuesday (January 6 & 7).

Shelley Peppard, centre director at intu Milton Keynes, was delighted to welcome the hit show to MK.

“As one of the most popular shopping destinations in the country, we were very proud to be featured on one of the UK’s biggest daytime TV shows this week," she said.

"Who doesn’t love Lorraine Kelly and Mark Heyes? It certainly made our customers smile!”