Human chain of protestors successfully thwarts attempt to chop down two much-loved trees in Milton Keynes town

A bid to chop down two mature trees in Newport Pagnell has been successfully thwarted by a human chain in protestors.

Contractors arrived around 7.30am this morning (Wednesday) to fell the much-loved horse chestnut and sycamore that stand in the town’s North Square, next to Polly’s Yard.

But the protestors were ready and waiting to form a chain around the trees. People also parked cars at the site to block the contractors’ access.

The protestors pictured after their victory in saving two mature trees from being chopped down in Newport Pagnell today

The workmen downed tools and left but it is not known if or when they will return to make a second attempt.

The trees are a roost for bats and home to nesting birds, including a pair of blue tits at the moment.

The management company that runs Polly’s Yard, a small square of houses close by, arranged for them to be chopped them down because an insurance company believes the roots may be responsible for causing “movement” in one nearby property.

They say this could be due to moisture reduction in the clay soil caused by the trees.

Milton Keynes City Council officials have confirmed it was not their idea to fell two healthy and mature trees but there is nothing they can do to stop it because neither specimen qualifies for a Tree Preservation Order.

But residents say North Square is a conservation area so the trees should have an automatic order on them.

They have vowed to return and stage another protest if the contractors make another attempt to fell them.

A statement from Polly’s Yard Management Company Ltd says: “Unfortunately a neighbouring property outside of Polly’s Yard has suffered some movement. Investigations by their insurers have attributed this to moisture reduction in the clay soil caused by the proximity of the two tree.

"We regret the loss of these trees but must assume the professionals are correct when they identify them as the cause of difficulty to a neighhbouring dwelling.”