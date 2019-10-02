Hundreds join in Autumn Run to take in the sights of Milton Keynes

Saturday's MK Autumn Run has been hailed a great success.

This year event organisers Big Cow teamed up with music company Marshall to make it a day to remember with live bands, music, food stalls and a bar.

The Connells team

There was also a brand new course taking in some of MK's best sights, including the National Bowl, Furzton Lake, Howe Park Wood and the historical St Giles church, before finishing off running back through the scenic Emerson Valley linear park.

Workers at Connells estate agents came together to take on the Family Fun Run, 10k and half marathon.

They were raising money for their chosen charity, the NSPCC.

“Connells has been partnered with the NSPCC for over 16 years now, and we love to find new and fun ways to support them and the fantastic work that they do,” says Connells Stewart Caldwell-Smith.

“The MK Autumn Run was a great day of events, live music, celebrations and of course, some friendly yet fierce competition. Many colleagues taking on the challenge were facing their first ever 10k’s and half marathons, and I would like to say a huge well done to all those that took part and gave it their all for the cause, as well as a big thank you to all that sponsored us."