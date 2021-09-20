Hundreds of Afghan refugee children in Milton Keynes receive goodie bags of sweets and toys

Volunteers at a local charity called Al-Fikr have put together goodie bags for every one of the city's child refugees from Afghanistan.

The caring charity has also donated pushchairs, clothing and Islamic Quran to the refugees, who were sent in their hundreds by the Home Office to stay in hotels in MK.

The Citizen spoke to the refugees last week as they wanted to pass on their gratitude to the public for the welcome they have been given. You can read our story here.

Al-Fikr volunteers in action

Al-Fikr charity workers made a special video to show how the goodie bags were assembled.

The charity was founded in MK to inspire acts of kindness, educate the young and old, ease hardships for all those experiencing distress and encourage selflessness.

They also produce packages every week for local women escaping domestic violence and provide regular meals for the homeless.

Their motto is 'Giving is Believing'.