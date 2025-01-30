Hundreds of blue badges for disabled parking could be fraudulent in Milton Keynes, say experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people in MK could be using disabled parking with blue badges that have been fraudulently obtained, say experts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of blue badges held in the city rose by nearly a fifth last year to around 12,000, according to figures from the Department of Transport.

But 20% of these could well be fraudulent, experts have estimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Slowey, chief executive of the National Agency for Blue Badge Fraud Investigations, said he estimates some 560,000 badges (20%) may have been issued fraudulently, but criticised the Government for failing to release prosecution data, which has not been made public since 2021.

The number of blue badges is rising rapidly - but many could be fraudulent

"Clearly the more badges in circulation the higher the likelihood of fraud," he said.

He added: "The NHS is in crisis and we have an ageing population. The majority of disabled people are over 70 and as the population ages it's expected that there will be more disabled people and more blue badges on issue.

"The important thing is to make sure the people to whom the badges are issued are using them correctly and whenever someone buys and uses a stolen badge they are taken to court and prosecuted."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people using the blue badge scheme across England increased by 10% year-on-year, reaching a new record high of 2.8 million.

In 2019, the eligibility criteria for blue badges was extended to include people with non-visible disabilities such as Parkinson’s, dementia and epilepsy, prompting a surge in the number of applications.

A spokesperson for the British Parking Association said the rising number of blue badge holders makes it "increasingly important" the "integrity of the scheme is protected".

They added: "This means making sure disabled parking bays are used by blue badge holders only and the blue badge itself is not used fraudulently."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, warned able-bodied drivers should resist the temptation to occupy a disabled bay for a few minutes.

He added: "We should remind ourselves that one day we could be the ones reliant on the easier access that blue badges provide."

The percentage of the population in England holding a blue badge increased from 4.6% to 4.9% last year.

Meanwhile, 4% of the population in Milton Keynes had a blue badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said it stopped publishing blue badge fraud figures as the data "was not widely used".

They added: "Exploitation of the blue badge scheme is completely unacceptable – it is a vital resource helping many people travel with confidence.

"We are supporting the police to tackle this issue by working closely with local authorities and have strengthened their powers to help them tackle fraud and misuse."

People automatically qualify for a blue badge if they are receive the higher rate of the mobility component of the Disability Living Allowance or a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) because you they walk more than 50 metres. People who are registered blind of receive a you are registered blind or receive a War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement also qualifiy.