Hundreds of fish weighing up to 9lb are added to Milton Keynes lakes to boost anglers' catches
They range from small tench to huge carp
Hundreds of new fish have been added to three city lakes to boost the supply for anglers to catch.
The Parks Trust, with the help of Milton Keynes Angling Association, added the fish to Lodge Lake, Teardrop Lakes 4 and Wolverton Mill Balancing Lakes.
Designed to increase the breeding stock, the fish ranged from small tench to carp weighing up to 9lb.
Milton Keynes Angling Association (MKAA) is the local coarse (non-trout) angling body. To fish on MK waters, anglers must be a member of the MKAA and also hold a rod licence.
Run by volunteers, it is a non-profit distributing organisation which puts all its income back into the sport.
Venues include Parks Trust lakes Furzton, Willen, Caldecotte, Lodge Lakes and Teardrops.
MKAA membership also includes around nine of the 12 miles of canal through MK, much of the River Ouzel and the Upper Great Ouse including sections of Stony Ouse, and parts of the River Ouse at Wolverton - including Wolverton Mill.
Membership is on an annual basis or by day ticket and its season runs from 16 June until 15 June the following year. Day tickets are available on the bank from the bailiffs and in the Watersports Centre at Willen Lake South.
For more information, including cost of season tickets, visit the MKAA website or email [email protected].
The annual close season for fishing runs from March 15 to June 15 During this period Lodge Lake, Caldecotte Lake South and adjacent River Ouzel, River Ouzel at Willen Lake and the River Ouse are closed to anglers.