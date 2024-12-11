Hundreds of free Christmas hampers to be given out to families in Milton Keynes

More than 700 Christmas hampers full of festive food and gifts are to be given out by the council to local families.

All the items to make up the hampers have been donated by local businesses, organisations and communities to its 10 Family Centres in the city.

City Council staff have used the donations to put together iindividual hampers full of essential food and Christmas treats such as selection boxes and toys for children plus gifts for adults. These will be distributed to families in the run up to Christmas.

All Family Centres have put on festive displays, raffles and parties for their local communities. The Saplings Family Centre in Bletchley also provided craft activities for people to enjoy at a Christmas Fayre.

Cllr Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, with staff at The Saplings Family Centre in Bletchley

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “Thanks to the generosity of local schools, businesses and community groups, we’ll be able to make a real difference for some families who are struggling. Our Family Centres work extremely hard to create wonderful festive experiences for children alongside the regular support they offer."

Baby Basics, The Salvation Army, Mollys Pantry, Perry Down, The Hygiene Bank, The MK Christian Centre, Church without Walls, Oakgrove Secondary School, Loughton School alongside numerous members of the community and City Council services have all contributed to the Christmas hampers and gifts.

Several Family Centres have also had ‘giving trees’ during December where members of the public can choose a gift tag and donate a gift for a family.

The help continues through the festive break. Milton Keynes City Council is funding a programme of FREE activity sessions and meals to give extra support to local families during the Christmas school holidays. The activity sessions are exclusively available to children, young people, and their families in receipt of benefit related Free School Meals.

Find details of local support and advice here.

Between December 30 and January 2, a huge range of indoor and outside activities have been organised including theatre trips, arts and crafts, film-making and multi-sports camps. Eligible families simply need to browse the online programme here and contact providers directly to make a booking.

Most of the activities take place within four-hour sessions and include nutritious meals unless stated on the programme.