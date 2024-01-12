Hundreds of free meals dished out to help with cost of living crisis in Milton Keynes

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Climb Quest in Kingston – one of several SEND friendly venues for the winter activity programme

More than 32,000 hours of free activities plus healthy meals and snacks were dished out to children who usually receive free school meals over the Christmas school holidays.

The city council’s winter activity programme ran during the last week of the school holidays and offered indoor and outdoor events for children and their families in more than 55 locations, including 10 with dedicated support for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council worked with schools, clubs and charities to provide sports, music, education and crafts, with children and young people learning skills from painting and cookery to climbing and film-making. More than 8,000 individual sessions took place with each including a free healthy meal and snack.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: "We are delighted that so many families got involved in our winter activity week and local providers offered a fantastic range of events and fresh food. I was lucky enough to attend the pantomime trip to MK Theatre and it was lovely to see so many smiling faces. This week was part of our larger programme for children and families who are struggling, and we’ll keep looking at ways we can support families in the year ahead.”