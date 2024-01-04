Hundreds of free trees up for grabs for schools and communities to plant in Milton Keynes

They need to apply to the Woodland Trust

The Woodland Trust is giving away free packs of trees for people to plant in Milton Keynes

Schools and communities in Milton Keynes are urged to make their New Year a positive one – by planting trees.

Just days away from the application deadline closing, the Woodland Trust still has 300,000 trees up for grabs as part of its national free trees scheme.

The packs come in packs of 30, 105 or 420 trees and in different varieties to suit their purpose – from hedging, copse, for wildlife or wild harvest.

Schools or community groups can get their hands on these trees which can bring huge benefits - from boosting nature, combating flooding, providing shelter and reducing pollution.

Steve Shill, senior project lead in woodland creation at the Trust, is urging people to apply. He said: “This is an amazing opportunity for any schools and communities to do something really positive... Tree planting is a great way to involve lots of people and get out planting can boost mental and physical health during these dark winter months.

“Trees are essential in our fight against climate change and research shows that more trees have a direct, positive effect on people’s health. The UK needs millions more trees to reach its 2050 carbon net-zero target. By digging in with us, you'll help bring us nearer this important goal. Don’t miss out.”

The Woodland Trust scheme delivers hundreds of thousands of free trees twice a year for planting in spring and autumn. They are funded by lead partners Sainsbury's, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, Bank of Scotland and Sofology