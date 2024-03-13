Hundreds of homes on rundown Milton Keynes estate to get new roofs, windows and doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Government funding is paying to upgrade more than 300 homes of one of MK’s most rundown estates.

MK City Council is replacing many of the the signature flat roofs on Netherfield estate and also upgrading the windows and doors of the homes.

The new roofs will include high performance insulation and external insulation is also being installed on the walls.

Cllr Emily Darlington at Netherfield

The move will make the properties more energy efficient and significantly reduce bills for council tenants.

They could save more than £400 on their energy costs, as well their homes being more comfortable in the heat of summer, says MK City Council.

They obtained planning permission for the major programme earlier this year after it successfully secured national funding. The project is part of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) to improve the energy performance of council homes.

This initial phase of work expected to complete early next year. Meanwhile, the council has had another major bid approved to deliver upgrades in other areas to more than 1,600 homes.

Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, Cllr Emily Darlington, said: “We’re pleased with the progress being made in Netherfield and it’s fantastic to hear that our tenants are already seeing reductions in their energy bills. We’re determined to deliver better homes for our tenants which will make a lasting difference for them and their families.

"This is a major, city-wide project that we’ll be rolling out across several areas in our aim to create a fairer, healthier and greener Milton Keynes.”