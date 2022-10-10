Hundreds of Milton Keynes families are not claiming free school meals for their children, despite being eligible

More than 2,600 eligible children in Milton Keynes were not receiving the free school lunch they were entitled to last year, figures have revealed.

Department for Education data collected during a school census day for 2021/22 shows 26% of MK pupils in Year 3 and above known to be eligible for free school meals did not actually claim them.

Experts say the lack of take-up could be due to families feeling stigmatised by the current system and reluctant to claim the help they are entitled to – even if they are struggling.

Campaigners are now pushing for free school meals should be expanded to cover all children to combat this stigma.

Currently every state school child in Reception, Year 1 or Year 2 is entitled to free school meals regardless of household income.

Parents or carers who receive benefits such as Universal Credit and have a household income under £7,400 a year can also claim free school meals for older children.

You can find out if you are eligible to put in a claim by visiting the UK Government website

Nationally, almost a quarter (24.5%) of the 1.9 million children in Year 3 and above known to be eligible for free school meals did not receive them, according to the Department for Education data. This means 465,000 youngsters were missing out.

In England Bracknell Forest had the greatest proportion of eligible children not taking a free lunch with 34.5%, followed by Reading with 34.3% and St Helen’s with 33.7%.

The Child Poverty Action Group is now calling on the Government to introduce universal free school meals.

The group’s policy director Sara Ogilvie said: “While it’s difficult to be precise about how many eligible children are not taking their free school meals, we do know that families and children still feel stigmatised – which is another reason to move towards free meals for all school kids,” she said.

She added: “Around 800,000 children below the poverty line are not even eligible because the criteria is so restrictive and with so many families unable to pay bills right now, it’s clear that eligibility must be expanded so that every child can get a free, nutritious meal in school.

"No child should be going hungry in school because there isn’t much money at home.”

The UK Government said the Department for Educatuon figures do not take into account children who were eligible for free school meals but off from school on the day of the census.

A spokesperson said: “We have expanded access to free school meals more than any other government in recent decades, which currently reaches 1.9 million children. We are also investing millions in the National School Breakfast Programme.

“The Chancellor has unveiled a new growth plan, taking decisive action to get households and businesses through this winter and the next, by growing the economy to raise living standards for everyone.”

Last week at Labour’s annual party conference, Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson committed to providing free breakfast clubs at every primary school in England under a Labour government.