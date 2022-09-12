Hundreds of Milton Keynes residents lay flowers for the Queen at special memorial place

The flowers can be laid at Milton Keynes Rose, near the entrance of Campbell Park.

But people are asked for carefully remove any plastic or tape around the flowers first for environmental reasons.

Candles or Chinese lanterns are also banned due to the potential risk of causing fires or harm to wildlife.

Already there is a a magnificent display of flowers at the Rose, including some with poignant handwritten notes from children.

Yesterday (Sunday) His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Countess Howe, laid flowers there, while the previous day the organisers of the successful nearby MK Pride festival laid a special rainbow arch of flowers in her Majesty’s memory.

Meanwhile, a book of condolence is open to sign at the Milton Keynes City Council Civic offices. People can visit to sign it daily between 9am and 5pm.

Alternatively, messages can be shared in the official online Book of Condolence.

Mayor of Milton Keynes, Mayor Amanda Marlow said: “It is with great sadness that Milton Keynes City Council hears of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"We send our deep condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the people of Milton Keynes. I will be writing to The Royal Household to express our sympathies.

"Her Majesty’s 70-year reign witnessed many milestones in the history of this country and the Commonwealth, and more changes in the way we live our lives than any previous reign.

Flags at the Milton Keynes City Council Civic offices, which were opened by the Queen in 1979, were flown at half mast after her death.

The building will be lit in purple throughout the national mourning.

Crowds of people from MK are expected to travel to London this week to pay their final respects as the Queen lies in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.

Her closed coffin, draped in a royal flag, will rest on a raised platform before the funeral is held on Monday September 19.

