Hundreds of Milton Keynes shopkeepers face two years in prison if they continue selling disposable vapes

New penalties coming into effect this summer mean hundreds of MK shop owners could be put behind bars for selling disposable vapes.

But experts are questioning the reality of the new ban and penalties, which will begin in June.

They will mean retailers could receive a two-year prison sentence and fines of up to £5,000 for ignoring the regulations.

David Phillips, Lead Writer at Vape Superstore believes this will result in a massive black market for the highly popular vapes and he wonders if the law enforcers will be able to tackle the monitoring of this.

He said: "The UK has 3,573 specialist vape shops, according to data from last year. This number is expected to be much higher now. But this number doesn't include the vast majority of convenience stores, Post Office shops, newsagents and corner shops that also stock vapes."

"If the penalties are adequately enforced, fines could run into millions of pounds and see thousands of shopkeepers serving time for flaunting the rules after 1st June 2025. The ban could also inadvertently boost the black market for illicit vapes, which will require further regulation."

This month, In its first official statement since the ban was announced, Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) has confirmed the penalties for selling disposable vapes after the ban and what to do if retailers have remaining stock.

Vape Superstore welcomed this new guidance, saying it is a“step in the right direction for environmentally conscious vaping and a more sustainable smoke-free future.” But they feel the government should do more to address the inevitible black market issues that will arise.

From June 1, it will be an offence to sell, offer to sell or be in possession to sell a single-use vape in the UK. This includes online sales,

MK City Council’s Trading Standards department will lead on enforcing the ban within the city and this will be a huge workload for them.

If retailers get caught, civil sanctions (non-criminal penalties) will be applied initially. These include a stop notice, compliance notice, or afine of £200.

Further violations may result in an unlimited fine, a prison sentence of up to two years, or both.