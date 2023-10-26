Hundreds of new flats up to 10 storeys high set to be built on police station site in Milton Keynes

A planning application to demolish the police station has been submitted

Plans have been submitted to demolish a former police station to make way for hundreds of new flats in blocks of up to 10 storeys tall.

Bletchley police station, built next to the former fire station in Sherwood Drive, was once the hub of the community. But both buildings became redundant when services moved to the new Blue Light Hub at West Ashland.

The site is owned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), which is the business arm of the city council. And the plan is to bulldoze all the buildings and build housing on the three acres (1.2 hectares) of land.

This month MKDP’s agents submitted a planning application to the council, stating demolition work would take place between November and January.

Meanwhile MK City Council has already approved its official development brief for the cleared site.

The brief, which will act as a guide for prospective developers, states housing should be built at a density of 150 to 250 dwellings per hectare.

It adds: “Given the density target and market considerations, the most likely type of housing will be one and two-bedroom apartments.

“There is a degree of flexibility for heights given the site’s context and buildings could range from 4 to 10 storeys.”

Councillors have stressed the importance of over 30% of the properties being classed as affordable.

Their brief states: “Situated adjacent to the railway station entrance, and close to the emerging Institute of Technology at MK College, this is a strategically important site in the context of realising our renewal aspirations for Bletchley and capitalising on the generational opportunities flowing from the delivery of East West Rail.”

Meanwhile a second former local police station is also facing redevelopment. Newport Pagnell Police Station, complete with its old court building and original cell blocks, has been closed for many years and has been sold off by auction by the police authorities.