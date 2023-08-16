Hundreds of 'no-fault' evictions in Milton Keynes since Government pledged ban

Hundreds of rental properties have been repossessed without an explicit reason given in Milton Keynes since the government pledged to ban no-fault evictions four years ago, new figures show.

Housing charity Shelter says hundreds of families "risk being thrown into homelessness every day" while the practice remains legal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government published the Renters Reform Bill in May, but it is yet to pass through Parliament, and Shelter has urged the Conservatives to prioritise the Bill and protect renters across the country.

Hundreds of people in Milton Keynes have been evicted from their rented homes through no fault of their own

The latest Ministry of Justice figures show 278 repossessions were made through 'accelerated possession orders' in Milton Keynes since the beginning of April 2019.

Of them, 115 were completed in the year to June – up from 64 in the year before.

An accelerated possession order means the landlord served a Section 21 eviction and the tenant must vacate the property within two months. The landlord does not have to provide a reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These 'no-fault' evictions have accounted for 22,440 repossessions across England and Wales since April 2019, when the Government pledged to ban them in its election manifesto.

Meanwhile, there were 47% more Section 21 notices served in the three months to June than in the same period last year.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said landlords can "too easily use and abuse the current system", hiking up rents and issuing a Section 21 eviction notice if the tenant cannot pay.

"With private rents reaching record highs and no-fault evictions continuing to rise, hundreds of families risk being thrown into homelessness every day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We speak to renters all the time who feel like they have zero control over their own lives because the threat of eviction is constantly hanging over them.

"The Renters Reform Bill will make renting more secure, and for those who live in fear of the bailiffs knocking at their door, these changes can’t come soon enough.The moment Parliament resumes, the Government must get rid of 'no-fault' evictions”