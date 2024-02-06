Hundreds of parents are choosing to home educate their children in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of Milton Keynes children were educated at home in the last academic year, figures show.

Data suggests the number of home-schooled children has increased since the coronavirus pandemic across England, although figures are incomplete.

Department for Education statistics show around 550 children were voluntarily taught at home in Milton Keynes in the 2022-23 summer term.

Across the country, around 97,600 children were home-schooled. Separate figures from the Office of the Schools Adjudicator suggest there were 60,500 in March 2019.

But it appears Covid is not behind the rise – the largest reason for children being withdrawn from schools was for philosophical reasons, of which 15,800 parents had chosen to do so.

This was also the lead reason for home schooling in Milton Keynes, with around 290 children doing so. The reasons for home schooling were not known in 11% of cases.

Meanwhile, many parents chose to educate their children at home for their mental health – 12,200 across England, including approximately 90 in Milton Keynes.

Olly Parker, head of external affairs at children's charity Young Minds, said schools "can and should be supportive environments for young people".

However, he warned "anxiety, bullying, academic pressure, difficult relationships and a lack of support" can lead to some children avoiding school.

Mr Parker added: "Young people should be able to access support for their mental health when they need it, including in schools.

"Currently, mental health support in schools is a postcode lottery and the Government must commit to ensuring young people can access support in every school in the country."

The data also shows older children are more likely to be taught at home across England – in Milton Keynes, 69% were in secondary school, compared to 31% in primary.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said home education is a "big undertaking" and parents should think very carefully before taking their child out of school.