Hundreds of people disgusted by photo of dirty nappy left behind on table at popular Milton Keynes restaurant

How low can people sink? That was the question on people’s lips after a photo was published showing the state a dining table was left in at Dobbies restaurant this week.

The table was in the restaurant’s popular soft play area, where families can buy food from the restaurant and eat while their children are amused for free.

One mum was horrified when she saw how a table had been left by parents, before hard-working Dobbies staff staff had a chance to clean it.

It showed the usual dirty cups, remnants of food, a crisp packet – and a dirty nappy.

The mum took a photograph and posted it on the Milton Keynes Moan Facebook page, saying: “If you think it’s appropriate to leave a table like this at Dobbies soft play then give your head a wobble…”

She added: “They are short-staffed there already and the next families arriving are faced with this… A dirty nappy, come on!”

The post prompted hundreds and hundreds of responses – all of them slamming the culprits and branding their action “vile and disrespectful” to other people and the staff.

"If they leave a table like this imagine what they live like,” said one reader,

Another said: “I’m amazed how many places we visit and see family's leave tables like this... It’s disgusting.”

A third wrote: “I'm sick of seeing people walk away from the table leaving this kind of mess. The floor is usually covered in food that has been played with. Shocking way to treat the staff.”

One former soft play worker was equally disgusted but said it was not an unusual occurance. “I used to work in a soft play, it amazes me the amount of used nappies left on tables,” she wrote.

Another woman summed up the situation, writing: “The attitude of “not my job, not my concern” is increasing rather drastically, yet the staffing levels in hospitality are decreasing at the same rate. It’s such a shame some people are so self-obsessed and inconsiderate.”

Dobbies, which is normally spotlessly clean, has baby changing facilties in its toilet area and these have a bin for nappies.