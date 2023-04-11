Hundreds of rescue hens in Milton Keynes seeking new homes at special adoption day

Hundreds of former commercial chickens are hoping to find new homes in Milton Keynes at a special adoption day next weekend.

The British Hen Welfare Trust will be rehoming the hens from a collection point in Great Brickhill on Sunday April 16.

And they are appealing for families to adopt them to give them a new life of fresh air and sunshine.

Every chicken deserves fresh air and sunshine, says the British Hen Welfare Trust

Anybody interested in giving some hens a home can sign up here.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “Once they reach 18 months old, commercial laying hens are sent to slaughter and replaced with younger hens who will lay more eggs; however, they have so much more life left which is why the charity rehomes them.

“They’re life-affirming, charming little pets who will bring joy to any back garden given the chance – they may even lay you and egg or two in thanks.”

The charity believes all laying hens deserve to enjoy a natural lifestyle which includes space to roam on open pasture, enjoyment of fresh air and sunshine, the ability to scratch for insects and the opportunity to lay an egg in a nest.

Francesca Mapp, BHWT Marketing Consultant, said: “Having kept hens myself I can vouch for what brilliant companions they make. There’s nothing quite like enjoying a cuppa and listening to some gentle chicken chatter in the spring sunshine.