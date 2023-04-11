News you can trust since 1981
Hundreds of rescue hens in Milton Keynes seeking new homes at special adoption day

A charity is appealing for people to save the chickens from slaughter

By Sally Murrer
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST

Hundreds of former commercial chickens are hoping to find new homes in Milton Keynes at a special adoption day next weekend.

The British Hen Welfare Trust will be rehoming the hens from a collection point in Great Brickhill on Sunday April 16.

And they are appealing for families to adopt them to give them a new life of fresh air and sunshine.

Every chicken deserves fresh air and sunshine, says the British Hen Welfare TrustEvery chicken deserves fresh air and sunshine, says the British Hen Welfare Trust
Anybody interested in giving some hens a home can sign up here.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “Once they reach 18 months old, commercial laying hens are sent to slaughter and replaced with younger hens who will lay more eggs; however, they have so much more life left which is why the charity rehomes them.

“They’re life-affirming, charming little pets who will bring joy to any back garden given the chance – they may even lay you and egg or two in thanks.”

The charity believes all laying hens deserve to enjoy a natural lifestyle which includes space to roam on open pasture, enjoyment of fresh air and sunshine, the ability to scratch for insects and the opportunity to lay an egg in a nest.

Francesca Mapp, BHWT Marketing Consultant, said: “Having kept hens myself I can vouch for what brilliant companions they make. There’s nothing quite like enjoying a cuppa and listening to some gentle chicken chatter in the spring sunshine.

“By adopting a small flock of hens you’re quite literally saving their lives. We don’t want to leave any hens behind so please, if you can, get in touch and adopt some today.”

