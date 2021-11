Groups from all over MK took part in the Armistice Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony at the MK Rose memorial in Campbell Park today.

The parade started at 10.45am and the service at the Rose began with a minute's silence at 11am.

Groups, organisations and veterans from all over MK took part in the annual event, which commemorates the end of the First World War.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the emotions on camera.

1. Armistice Day at MK Rose. Photograph Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. Armistice Day at MK Rose. Photograph Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. Armistice Day at MK Rose. Photograph Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. Armistice Day at MK Rose. Photograph Jane Russell Photo Sales