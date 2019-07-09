Hundreds watch as Milton Keynes GP becomes a vicar too

Hundreds of people packed into a city church to welcome new minister Sam Muthuveloe.

The versatile Reverend is also a popular local GP and senior partner at Pennyland's Sovereign Medical Centre.

Doctor and Vicar Sam

He went back to college in Oxford six years ago to study theology and become a church minister.

Now he has been appointed Associate Associate Priest at Downs Barn’s Cross and Stable Church, where a service of welcome and licensing was held for him.

Dr Sam had heard from one of his patients that the church had no resident minister and he applied for the post.

Formerly a curate at St Mary’s in Bletchley, he has no intention of abandoning his patients at the medical centre.

The ceremony

“I will be a part-time GP and a part-time priest. I can serve people in both roles,” he said.

Dr Sam also runs a charity called Hope Outreach UK to improve life for orphans and poverty-stricken communities in his native Sri Lanka.

The charity runs orphanages, training schemes and housing projects. Recently it helped build a church and community centre to serve the local people.