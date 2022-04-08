Hunt for missing Easter bunnies launched at Milton Keynes shopping centre

And Midsummer Place shopping centre has launched a huge hunt in a bid to get the furry foursome found before Easter.

They say the “ordinary family of bunnies” visited Milton Keynes from their home in Carrot Patch in Hopenham this week. But all of a sudden, due to extreme fun-overload, they went missing.

They were last seen at popular destinations across the city, and Midsummer Place shopping centre will be releasing a clue each day from next Monday (April 11) to Thursday (April 14) as to their whereabouts.

The hunt for the missing bunnies will start next week

One bunny must be found each day, they say, and the prize will be a £100 gift card per bunny to spend at any retailer in Midsummer Place.

Clues in the unique Easter Hunt will be released each day at 10am on Midsummer Place’s Facebook and Instagram stories. The first person to find and return a bunny will get the £100 prize.

Today Midsummer Place released a breaking news video on their social media channels of the missing rabbits,

“Set your alarm clocks and get ready for this egg-citing Easter hunt,” said Midsummer Place marketing manager Kirsty McGiff. “We have put on hunts in the past but this is our biggest one yet and one that everyone can take part in. Even if you don’t find the missing bunny first, there’s lots to do with the little ones around Milton Keynes this Easter so, let’s go out.”