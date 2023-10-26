The mum swan has been rescued but there’s no sign of her babies or her mate

City swan rescuers are worried about a brood of young cygnets after their mum was found in a terrible state covered in cooking oil.

It is believed the oil has been dumped in the canal at Peartree Bridge where the swan, tagged with name of Bette 4DPA, lived with her mate and the babies.

Bette was found earlier this week in a nearby garden, where she was trying to clean herself.

"The poor thing was extremely thin and absolutely covered in cooking oil, which we could identify by the smell. We assume it must had been poured onto the canal and subsequently contaminated this bird and very likely others too,” said MK Swan Rescue member Allie Short.

Bette is now in the care of The Waterfowl Sanctuary in Godmanchester, where she will be thoroughly cleaned and cared for as she recovers from her ordeal.

But MK Swan Rescue members, who keep a close eye on swans and wild fowl all over the city, know she has a mate – tagged a Harley 4EJS – and together they have a brood of young cygnets.

"There’s no sign of her mate or cygnets but they are bound to need urgent help too,” said Allie. “Given the state of the female, sadly I’m not hopeful for the cygnets at all.”

Bette had been in the garden for five days and the resident had tried to care for her before they found a number for MK Swan Rescue.

Before this, Bette, Harley and the cygnets had been seen together at their favourite Peartree bridge spot, so it is hopeful they have not moved far away.

Harley’s tag is orange, says Allie, who is urging anybody who sees him to contact herself on 07540054982, or fellow members Bryan Lea (07472 753256) or Helen Shield (07787 400074).

The same numbers should be used if anyone spots any injured or at risk swans, geese, ducks or other water fowl.

Meanwhile, the rescuers have urged people and businesses not to pour unwanted cooking oil into the city’s lakes, rivers or canal.

“We need to make the businesses committing these crimes aware of the fact that they are breaking the law and will be facing massive fines and potentially closure as a result of their actions,” said Allie, who has asked environmental officials to investigate.

Oil causes the birds to lose their natural waterproofing and become waterlogged. This can quickly lead to exhaustion due to difficulties staying afloat and, in colder weather, can cause them to get chilled.

This leaves them at risk of dying of hyperthermia. If the oil is ingested, it can also affect their internal organs and cause illness of death.

Anybody who sees pollution on water or land to call the Environment Agency 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

Earlier this summer a family of swans had to be given special wetroom treatment after used cooking oil ended up in the city’s Teardrop Lakes.