Husband and wife team from Milton Keynes take on £10k fundraiser challenge for charity

John was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020 undergoing five weeks of intense chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a 15-hour, radical life-changing operation, resulting in the formation of two stomas. Following an intense recovery period, the couple are more determined than ever to take on the biggest walk of their lives. They think John may even be the only person with two stomas to do it.The coupe will be be raising funds for both St Mark’s Hospital where John had his surgery, and Willen Hospice, a charity the couple have supported through their business.

Said John: “The plan was to use bed &breakfasts, but that was too expensive, so we're hiring a campervan instead and going to be spending each day walking and then either getting lifts to or from the camper van. How are we going to do that? Hopefully through social media as well as support from friends and family.”Dawn Clark, Willen Hospice Challenges Fundraiser said: “People like John and Wendy are so inspiring. The last few years have been incredibly tough for them, so I’m sure they have an even greater understanding of the value of our free services to those who haven’t been as fortunate as John, and desperately need our specialist, compassionate care. I am blown away by their ambition to take on this challenge, and we are honoured they are using it as an opportunity to raise money for Willen Hospice.”Emma Mohan, St Mark’s Hospital Communications Officer added: “John and Wendy are two extraordinary individuals. John’s resilience and determination to undertake this epic challenge as the first person living with two stomas is genuinely inspiring and we are privileged that he and Wendy have chosen to fundraise for our specialist hospital raising vital funds for our research projects.”So far John and Wendy has raised £3,735 of their £10,000 sponsorship target.To sponsor their campervan, email [email protected] or donate here to the fundraiser.