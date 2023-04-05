Husband and wife team turn love of animals into pet care business for Milton Keynes

A husband and wife team have combined their love of animals with a new business venture – launching a Petpals service in Milton Keynes.

Nilay and Priyanka Sanghrajka, have joined the award-winning pet-care provider to cater for the growing demand for pet services in the area.

The couple were inspired to start the business after their search for a dependable pet sitter for their three cats, Mario, Mia and Misty, came up short.

Priyanka said: “We could see the demand for exceptional pet care in our community, so Nilay and I decided to work together towards our common interest – animals.

“Growing up, we have always been around animals and could not imagine ourselves without a pet. We decided to leave our food and software industries behind, turn our true passion into a career, and operate a business through Petpals.”

The business will cover Central Milton Keynes, Bradwell, Wolverton, Broughton and Great Linford with a range of services including pet home visits, dog walking, cat sitting, dog sitting, dog visits, puppy care, elderly dog care, pet taxi and pet to vet.

Petpals is the UK’s longest-established pet-care specialist, offering a range of bespoke and award-winning services, from dog walking and pet sitting to pet taxis.

“We aim to deliver the highest-quality professional service,” explains Nilay.

“All pets are precious members of the family, and we care for each animal as if it were our own. Credibility is a very crucial factor for us to trust someone with our home and pet. Working with Petpals allows you to rest assured that your pets and home are in the best possible hands.”

Priyanka added: “Our goal is to deliver high quality and professional pet services by providing reliable and flexible solutions for all your pet care needs.

“Our range of services can be personally tailored to your requirements and above all, we want to provide your pets with the same love and affection they receive from you.”

The couple are fully trained, insured, uniformed and DBS checked.